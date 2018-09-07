Customs impound 50 million worth of illegal goods smuggled to North-East Nigeria.

The Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone D has intercepted smuggled goods worth 50 million Naira across the zone.

The Zone D. Comptroller of the service, Peters Olugboyega, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Zone D headquarters in Bauchi State

The seized goods include,1,963 cartons of Spaghetti, 780‎ gallons of Vegetable Oil, 300 bags of parboiled rice concealed in BUA Sugar sacks and 90 Bales of second hand clothing.

According to the Zone D comptroller, the goods were intercepted while being transported ‎to the northeast. He noted that smuggling had affected the country’s economy, leading to huge revenue losses

Peters expressed the commitment of the service to reducing the menace of smuggling to the barest minimum, assuring that drivers of the vehicles ‎impounded would soon be prosecuted alongside the smugglers.

He warned Nigerians to desist from smuggling, stressing that anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

Perpetrators of such crimes are warned to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law, as the Nigerian Customs service is committed to ensuring that all illegal activities within the country’s borders by smugglers are frustrated through every possible means prescribed by the law.

Share this: Tweet



