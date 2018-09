INEC National Commissioner for Voter Education and Public Affairs, Solomon Soyebi, was reacting to the Vote of No Confidence passed on the commission by PDP Governors, with regards to the conduct of the 2019 general election.

Soyebi assured Nigerians that their votes will always count in all elections conducted by the commission.

He said with more technology being introduced, the rigging of elections is increasingly difficult to be carried out by the crafty.

