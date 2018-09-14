Nigeria’s domestic debt rises to 3.5 trillion naira as at mid year

Nigeria’s domestic debt stock currently stands at N3.5 trillion as at the first half of this year.

According to the Debt Management Office, the figure indicates that 36 states and the FCT increased their debt stock by about N200 billion or 6.0 percent over the N3.3 trillion recorded at the end of December 2017.

Data released by DMO shows that Lagos State has the highest debt stock at N517 billion or 17 percent of the total debt stock of states.

While Delta and Rivers state are indebted to the tune of N223 billion and N191 billion respectively.

