NIMASA pledges to enforce implementation of ISM code

The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency ( NIMASA) has pledged to enforce full implementation of the International Safety Management Code (ISM)

The maritime code is an international standard for the safe management and operations of ships and for pollution prevention, which came into force July 1st 1998.

Speaking at a regional workshop on ISM Code Implementation in Lagos, NIMASA DG, represented by Executive Director Rotimi Fashaki, said the workshop’s objective is to enhance the capacity of flag administrators from participating countries.

Fashak noted that while the agency has recorded an appreciable level of compliance on the ISPS code implementation and other IMO regulations, there is need to improve the safe management of ships at sea.

Fashak said, “The issue of safety is an ongoing conversation. If there is 100 percent compliance, we won’t be here talking about the need to train and retrain people. What the workshop is all about is to train and give full understanding to the administrators of the maritime business. In terms of compliance level, we are complying with ISPS code. Nigeria has been scored over 90 percent in terms of compliance. So we are complying with IMO regulation. But the issue of ensuring safety, safe management of ships at sea is an ongoing conversation.

“The sea component is also very important because when you have both the personnel and the ship navigating safely, you must also be mindful of the sea and making sure you are not polluting the sea and disrupting the equilibrium of that resource for man.”

Share this: Tweet



