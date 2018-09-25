Home Business NIMASA pledges to enforce implementation of ISM code
NIMASA pledges to enforce implementation of ISM code

NIMASA pledges to enforce implementation of ISM code

Image result for NIMASA pledges to enforce implementation of ISM codeThe Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency said it is committed to the full implementation of the International Safety Management code.

The maritime code is an international standard for the safe management and operations of ships and for pollution prevention, which came into force July 1st 1998.

Speaking at the ongoing Regional Workshop on ISM Code Implementation in Lagos, the Director General of NIMASA, represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Rotimi Fashaki, stated that the objective of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of flag administrators from the participating countries, by providing them with updated information, skills and techniques required for ISM audit.

The Regional Coordinator, West and Central Africa of the International Maritime Organisation, Dallas Laryea said the ISM code requires all shipping companies operating certain types of vessels to establish integrated safety management systems to reduce accidents caused by human error.

 

