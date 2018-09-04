Ninety atheletes to receive 10 million naira grant

Ninety Nigeria athletes are to receive a grant of 10million Naira each towards the preparation for Tokyo 2020 Olympic between now and November, 2018

The Minister of Youth and Sport Solomon Dalung who launched the grant organised by Nigeria Sports Development fund incorporation applaud the effort of the organisers and say such gesture will go along way to put an end to leadership crisis in Sports federation if NGOs take sole funding of Sports activities in the Country.

Beneficiaries of the grant were urge to take advantage of the grant and do the Country proud.

