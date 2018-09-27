NLC nationwide strike takes effect across Nigeria

The nationwide strike action threatened by the Nigerian Labour congress has started in major parts of the country as public schools, banks and courts remain under lock and keys.In Lagos, our Correspondent Abimbola Agbebiyi who moved around town reported that the entrance of the state seat of power, in Alausa secretariat Ikeja was locked down by labour unions, as they threatened an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.

Also, the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU), has said that the union may shut down all public universities in the country if the federal government fails to implement the components of the agreement it entered into with the union in 2017

The union said it has been patient with the federal government over the implementation of outstanding issues in the memorandum of understanding as the government of the federation appears to be complacent over the implementation of the said agreement.

Following the directive by the Nigerian Labour Union to commence the nationwide 7-day warning strike, Abia state witnessed a total compliance by workers Public schools, financial institutions were on lock and keys in Umuahia, the state capital, as bank customers and students were seen on the streets trying to make a meaning of the industrial action

Share this: Tweet



