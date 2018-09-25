Home News NLC to begin strike Thursday over delay in new minimum wage implementation
NLC to begin strike Thursday over delay in new minimum wage implementation
NLC to begin strike Thursday over delay in new minimum wage implementation

NLC to begin strike Thursday over delay in new minimum wage implementation

Image result for NLC to begin strike Thursday over delay in new minimum wage implementationOrganised labour has announced it will commence a nationwide warning strike on Thursday due to the delay in the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Ozo-Eson, who disclosed this in a statement says all industrial unions and state councils are to commence mobilisation immediately.

He says a formal notification letter will be sent later in the day, urging Nigerians to stockpile food and other necessities ahead of the industrial action.

Organised labour had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government over the suspension of negotiation of the tripartite committee set up to review the minimum wage.

One of the unions, the United Labour Congress, held an emergency meeting on Monday where members reminded the government of the ultimatum which will expire on Wednesday.

