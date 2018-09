The National Labour Congress (NLC) has reiterated that there is no going back on a nationwide strike scheduled to take off next week wednesday.

This might not be unconnected with the issue of unresolved new national minimum wage.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo yesterday presided over a meeting on the proposed new national minimum wage.

The meeting also had in attendance relevant ministers and other principal officers directly involved in the economy and revenue generation

