Normalcy restored in Gudumbali after attack – Nigerian Army
Normalcy restored in Gudumbali after attack – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army says it has restored normalcy in Gudumbali, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State which was attacked by insurgents on Saturday.

In a statement released this Sunday, Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu revealed that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole repealed the terrorists after a fierce battle that lasted for many hours.

He added that the troops are still in pursuit of the fleeing insurgents who have been forced to the fringes of Lake Chad.

The Army Spokesman also noted that additional troops have been deployed to the area to beef up security there.

Gudumbali is one of the communities in Borno state that was recently reoccupied by Internally Displaced Persons who had voluntarily returned to their ancestral homes.

