NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

Top NPFL sides Enyimba, Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars have been handed relatively easy opponents after the 2018 Aiteo Cup Round of 32 fixtures were drawn today in Abuja.

Rangers, who are seeking their sixth cup win, will face Kebbi United, while Enyimba will settle things out with Dynamite of Benin.

Kano Pillars will come up against NNL side Sokoto United, who shocked out MFM FC, just as 2016 winners FC IfeanyiUbah will trade tackles with J. Atete.

The Round of 32 games is slated for various stadiums across the country this weekend

