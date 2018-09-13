Home Football NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures
NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures
Football
News
Nigeria
Sports
0

NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

0
0
now viewing

NPFL 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 Fixtures

now playing

Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure

now playing

MTN says $10.1 billion Nigeria demand makes local listing challenging

now playing

U.N. decries 'shameful' reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries

now playing

Nigeria to play Ghana in Africa U17 championship qualification on Saturday

now playing

NLC issues F.G 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage

Top NPFL sides Enyimba, Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars have been handed relatively easy opponents after the 2018 Aiteo Cup Round of 32 fixtures were drawn today in Abuja.

Rangers, who are seeking their sixth cup win, will face Kebbi United, while Enyimba will settle things out with Dynamite of Benin.

Kano Pillars will come up against NNL side Sokoto United, who shocked out MFM FC, just as 2016 winners FC IfeanyiUbah will trade tackles with J. Atete.

The Round of 32 games is slated for various stadiums across the country this weekend

 

 

Related Posts

Abuja Airport runway reopens after 6 hours closure

TVCN 0

MTN says $10.1 billion Nigeria demand makes local listing challenging

TVCN 0

U.N. decries ‘shameful’ reprisals on rights activists in 38 countries

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies