NYSC DG asks governors to pay Corps members’ allowance

An appeal has gone to State Governors across Nigeria to consider payment of allowances to corps members posted to their state.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure made this known during a visit to the Ogun State camp in Sagamu.

Represented by the Director, NYSC Human Resources Management, Abdulrazak Salau, He noted that the country needs purposeful leadership and the youth who are currently in the formative stage of their leadership life need to be properly encouraged financially and morally.

