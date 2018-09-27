NYSC DG harps on making scheme more viable

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brigadier General Sule Kazaure has stressed the need to evolve strategies that will enhance the operations of the scheme.

Kazaure stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2018 annual management conference of NYSC in Akure, Ondo State capital.

He noted that the NYSC scheme has contributed immensely to the promotion of the nation”s unity.

The Chairman, National Governing Board of NYSC, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar added that the scheme in the last 45 years has enhanced national unity, integration and development of Nigeria.

She charged state governments to live up to expected responsibilities by providing camp facilities for the NYSC.

