Ogun guber aspirant, Gboyega Isiaka decries sectional governance

Image result for Gboyega IsiakaA governorship aspirant under the platform of African Democratic Congress in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has decried what he termed “nepotistic and sectional governance”, and declared he would ensure that Development is evenly distributed across the state, if he is elected governor in 2019.

Isiaka made this assertion in his speech, shortly after his induction as a member of the Ijebu Ode Club in Ogun State.

The two time governorship candidate pointed out inequality in development and insincerity of leadership as a fundamental drawback of the present administration in Ogun State.

He also alleged that development trajectory has been skewed, which according to him has made the state to become too sensitive to sectional representation.

