Ogun state launches ICT devices for health insurance scheme

Determined to ensure that efficient health care delivery gets to the doorsteps of residents, Ogun State Government has deployed the use of ICT mobile devices in implementing its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye made this known at the Araya ICT Deployment Training and Hand Over Ceremony of ICT Mobile devices to Third Party Administrators organised in Abeokuta.

Ipaye said the new development will ensure efficiency and the implementation process of the scheme will now be done electronically.

Share this: Tweet



