Home Health Ogun state launches ICT devices for health insurance scheme
Ogun state launches ICT devices for health insurance scheme
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun state launches ICT devices for health insurance scheme

0
0
now viewing

Ogun state launches ICT devices for health insurance scheme

now playing

Ogun State residents assured of safer roads by FRSC

now playing

Ogun state customs generate more than 2.6 billion naira in six months

now playing

Stakeholders seek govt's assistance in reviving reading culture

now playing

Nigerian Army impounds three truckload of amunition

now playing

Ogun police recover 3,445 arms, ammunition in 21 days

Determined to ensure that efficient health care delivery gets to the doorsteps of residents, Ogun State Government has deployed the use of ICT mobile devices in implementing its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye made this known at the Araya ICT Deployment Training and Hand Over Ceremony of ICT Mobile devices to Third Party Administrators organised in Abeokuta.

Ipaye said the new development will ensure efficiency and the implementation process of the scheme will now be done electronically.

Related Posts

Ogun State residents assured of safer roads by FRSC

TVCN 0

Ogun state customs generate more than 2.6 billion naira in six months

TVCN 0

Stakeholders seek govt’s assistance in reviving reading culture

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies