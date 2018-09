Some elders in Ogun West Senatorial district of Ogun State have confirmed that the African Democratic Congress, ADC has a good chance of producing the next governor of the state and the Senator representing them.

The ADC Senatorial aspirant for the zone held a consultative meeting with them and other people at Owode town hall, in Yewa South.

The elders said the aspirant, Femi Aina’s party is the bride of the Yewa Awori people.

