Okorocha, APC Stakeholders coalition disagree on mode of primaries

The All Progressives Congress Coalition Stakeholders in Imo State have jointly demanded for direct primaries for the party in the State while addressing newsmen in the state capital.

The APC Coalition said the adoption of indirect primaries by Governor Rochas Okorocha camp is against the collective wish and demand of APC Members in the State.

The group said they adopted direct primaries because Imo is a peculiar State with divergent opinions. They say Direct primaries will help to nip the crisis in the bud .

But the All Progressives Congress members loyal to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West in the red chambers is not a member of the party.

The Chairman of the party Daniel Nwafor urged members of the party including the national leaders to disregard all actions taken by Senator Uzodinma on behalf of the party.

According to the APC State Chairman, neither the ward chairman of Omuma where Senator Hope Uzodinma hails from nor the State Executive Council of the party is aware that the Senator had defected to the ruling party.

