Ondo APC members commend Tinubu, Oshiomhole

Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo state have commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinunbu and the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomole for their doggedness to work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

They also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve to transform the country and rid Nigeria of corruption.

The APC members all threw their weight behind decision of the party to use direct primary for its presidential primary election.

Idowu Otetunbi who spoke on behalf of the group stressed the need members of the party to work together as a team for the success of the party in 2019.

