Home News Ondo APC members commend Tinubu, Oshiomhole
Ondo APC members commend Tinubu, Oshiomhole
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Ondo APC members commend Tinubu, Oshiomhole

0
0
now viewing

Ondo APC members commend Tinubu, Oshiomhole

now playing

Defectors left APC because they wanted automatic tickets -Tinubu

now playing

Lagos waste managers meet with Tinubu

Tinubu-in-Sokoto-TVCNews
now playing

APC reconciliation committee : Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits Sokoto

now playing

APC NWC pledges to support Tinubu's reconciliation Committee

now playing

President Buhari’s Return: A Nation's Hope Fulfilled, Says Tinubu 

Image result for Direct Primaries: APC member commend Tinubu, OshiomholeSome members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo state have commended the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinunbu and the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomole for their doggedness to work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

They also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve to transform the country and rid Nigeria of corruption.

The APC members all threw their weight behind decision of the party to use direct primary for its presidential primary election.

Idowu Otetunbi who spoke on behalf of the group stressed the need members of the party to work together as a team for the success of the party in 2019.

Related Posts

Defectors left APC because they wanted automatic tickets -Tinubu

TVCN 1

Lagos waste managers meet with Tinubu

TVCN 0
Tinubu-in-Sokoto-TVCNews

APC reconciliation committee : Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visits Sokoto

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies