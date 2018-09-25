Ondo inferno: paint production factory razed by fire

Fire has gutted a multi million naira paint production factory situated at the premises of Ondo state industrial park trade fair complex in Akure the state capital.

The inferno, according to eyewitnesses started at about 10.00am and was caused by electricity surge which affected the entire paint factory.

Other shop owners in the complex lost goods worth millions of naira.

The owner of the paint production company, Bisi Ogungbemi speaking to journalists said he received a call from the factory and promptly called the fire service.

Bisi commended the fire service for their prompt response but noted that there was little the fire fighters could do due to the chemical substance which was stored in the factory.

Bisi blamed the incident on the power surge and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

“This is our only source of livelihood and we have about 20 able men working here with us. We want to appeal to the state government to look into our plight and help us.

“We do not want to send these men to unemployment market again. I am calling on the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to help us financially.

“The Commissioner for Works, Mr. Taofeek Abdulsaalam and Chief of staff to the governor, Mr. Gbenga Ale had visited the scene of the incident and we hope they will help to table our plight before the governor”

