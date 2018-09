The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ondo State has destroyed some cannabis weighing more than one hundred and ten thousand tonnes.

The burning of the illicit drugs followed a directive by a court of law for the destruction of the substance, seized at different locations in the state.

NDLEA Chief Executive, Muhammad Mustapha, who supervised the exercise said cannabis use is high in the state, because of availability and affordability.

