One dead as Police, Shi’ite members clash in Yobe

One person has been confirmed dead while unconfirmed number of persons have sustained various degree of injuries in a protest staged by members of shiite group in Potiskum, Yobe state.

Confirming the tragic incident to TVC News Correspondent, the state Police commissioner, Summonu Abdulmaliki, said the Shiite members embarked on a peaceful procession on Friday morning before the clash broke out between security operatives and the Shiite members.

According to an eyewitness in Potiskum, one of the Shiite members was accused of attempting to disarm a military personnel during the clash.

Details as to what generated the clash between the Shiite members and the security operatives is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

