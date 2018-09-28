One of pilots involved in air force aircraft crash dies.

One of pilots involved in an accident in Abuja this afternoon has died. Nigerian Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the officer escaped from the aircraft, but passed on afterwards.

Two aircraft belonging to the Air Force, suffered a mishap in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja today.

The aircrafts were taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day celebrations, when they reportedly collided and crashed.

Air Commodore Daramola, says more information will be released soon.

