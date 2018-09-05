Oni group; There must be direct primaries in Ekiti APC convention

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be heading for a major crisis over the option of primaries to be adopted in the election of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

A group loyal to former Governor Segun Oni, under the auspices of the Atunse Ekiti Movement (AEM), has endorsed the direct primaries adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

They warned the leadership of APC to drop the indirect primaries being planned for the election of candidates into various positions, just as they cautioned against imposition of candidates, vowing to resist such moves.

In a statement issued by its leader and former member, House of Representatives, Ife Arowosoge after a meeting on Monday, said they would not allow anyone to pocket the APC in Ekiti and run it like a personal affair.

According to Arowosoge, who was also Director General of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, part of the resolutions reached was the adoption of direct primaries option for all elective offices, as approved by NEC, which was contained in a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena. Members were urged to resist any attempts at imposing indirect primaries as being rumoured because it is subject to manipulation.

They were, therefore, advised to work with other leaders in their wards towards a consensus list where possible and where that is not workable, aspirants should obtain their nomination forms from the party secretariat to contest for positions of their choice.Meanwhile, an APC governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Abubakar Habu Muazu, has cautioned the state executive of the party against manipulating the primaries across the country whether or not it uses direct or indirect option.

He stated this while interacting with journalists shortly after sensitising his supporters on the guidelines of the forthcoming party primaries by the national headquarters. Muazu advised that manipulating the primaries would cause the state executive severe damage and could lead to disunity among its supporters considering the level of peace being enjoyed in the state chapter of the party.

“Direct primary is the best. I support it not only for the President, but also for governors and other positions because if you are a politician who have grassroots supporters, you cannot be afraid of anything in direct primaries,” he said. Muazu pointed out that aspirants and stakeholders have a responsibility to agree on the mode of primary election in the state with regard to NEC’s directives.

Source: The Guardian

Share this: Tweet



