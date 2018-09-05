Home Business OPEC’s Barkindo says oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd ‘much sooner’ than projected
OPEC’s Barkindo says oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd ‘much sooner’ than projected
Business
International
World News
0

OPEC’s Barkindo says oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd ‘much sooner’ than projected

0
0
now viewing

OPEC’s Barkindo says oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd ‘much sooner’ than projected

now playing

Oil drops after OPEC+ output deal, but markets to stay tight

now playing

OPEC, non-OPEC jack output by 1m barrels

now playing

Iran rules out OPEC deal as Russia, Saudi push for oil output hike

now playing

NNPC names Kyari Nigeria's OPEC representative

Oil-price-decline-diversificationTVCNews
now playing

Oil prices hit highest, climbs $69.10/barrel

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday that world oil consumption would hit 100 million barrels per day later this year, “much sooner” than earlier projected.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia last year began withholding 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of supplies to tighten the oil market and prop up prices that in 2016 fell to their lowest in more than a decade.

Both Russia and OPEC leader Saudi Arabia have spoken about the need for a gradual increase in oil production as the goal of removing excessive oil stockpiles has now been achieved and the market has been broadly balanced.

“The world will attain the 100 million barrels a day mark of consumption later this year, much sooner than we all earlier projected. Therefore stabilizing forces which create conditions conducive to attracting investments are essential,” Barkindo told an oil and power conference in South Africa’s Cape Town.

He added that oil industry confidence was beginning to return and that OPEC was exploring ways of further institutionalizing a declaration of cooperation on oil output between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.

“Going forward, the priority … is on ensuring stability is sustainable, spreading confidence in the industry and encouraging an environment conducive to the return of investments,” he add

Related Posts

Oil drops after OPEC+ output deal, but markets to stay tight

TVCN 0

OPEC, non-OPEC jack output by 1m barrels

TVCN 0

Iran rules out OPEC deal as Russia, Saudi push for oil output hike

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies