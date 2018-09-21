Home News Osinbajo visits flood-ravaged communities in Anambra
Osinbajo visits flood-ravaged communities in Anambra
Image result for Osinbajo visits flood ravaged communities in AnambraThe Federal Government said it will provide food and relief materials to communities affected by severe flooding in parts of Anambra state.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who visited Umueze-Anam community said he was on ground to identify with victims in their moment of challenge.

The Vice Praident informed his hosts that his presence was to help the federal government have a firsthand assessment of the level of devastation the flood has brought on the peoples. He disclosed that government will address the perennial challenges of flooding in country.

He appealed to those trapped in the flooded planes to evacuate the areas for their own safety promising that the Federal Government will give necessary support to alleviate the hardship forced upon them.

In a town hall meeting with community leaders from the affected areas, the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano and the traditional ruler of Aguleri community, Igwe Christopher Idigo requested the federal government to engage hydrologists so as to find lasting solutions to the perennial floods .

The Vice President who was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Director-General National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja proceeded to see other flood-hit areas in neighbouring Delta state.

