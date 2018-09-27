Home News Osoba backs APC’s NWC on direct primary, preaches peace
Osoba backs APC’s NWC on direct primary, preaches peace
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Osoba backs APC’s NWC on direct primary, preaches peace

0
0
now viewing

Osoba backs APC’s NWC on direct primary, preaches peace

now playing

Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate

now playing

APC NWC suspends Adamawa state Exco

now playing

#OsunDebate: OYES scheme, a creative way of engaging youths - Oyetola

now playing

Osun 2018: We are ready to welcome back our old members - APC

now playing

APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

Image result for Osoba backs APC's NWC on direct primary, preaches peaceA National leader of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba has supported the decision of the National Working Committee of the party by adopting direct primary in choosing their candidates for elective positions.

Osoba made this known at a meeting with party members at his residence. He said only the National Chairman of the party had the power to submit lists of party candidates.

The APC chieftain urged aggrieved members not to worry because he was ready to work for the unity of all.

Related Posts

Kwara APC rejects indirect primary for choosing guber candidate

TVCN 0

APC NWC suspends Adamawa state Exco

TVCN 1

#OsunDebate: OYES scheme, a creative way of engaging youths – Oyetola

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies