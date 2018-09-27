Osoba backs APC’s NWC on direct primary, preaches peace

A National leader of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba has supported the decision of the National Working Committee of the party by adopting direct primary in choosing their candidates for elective positions.

Osoba made this known at a meeting with party members at his residence. He said only the National Chairman of the party had the power to submit lists of party candidates.

The APC chieftain urged aggrieved members not to worry because he was ready to work for the unity of all.

