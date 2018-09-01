Osun 2018: APC candidate debunks mass sack rumour

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September the 22nd governorship election in Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola has debunked the rumour of mass sack of workers if and when elected.

Oyetola at a parley with labour leaders in the state said more recruitment will rather be made as he will continue to be the Labour friendly Oyetola that they’ve always known .

Rasheed Rasheed reports that it is an unusual but expected sitting between the APC governorship candidate Gboyega Oyetola and the representatives of the state work force.

The parley in the words of the state head of service is timely in order to dispel rumours and serve as an opportunity for real time interface between Osun labour leaders and Oyetola who was described as an all time ally of the state work force.

Gboyega Oyetola took time to allay the fears of the workers on salary arrears, continuous payment of full salary and recruitment of more workers.

It a was a moment of frank talk between the APC governorship candidate and the workers who lauded the parley as an eye opening one. The workers urged Oyetola not to renege on promises made if he finally gets elected as the state governor.

