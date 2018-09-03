Home News Osun 2018: APC candidate promises to prioritise women’s welfare
Image result for Osun 2018: APC candidate promises to prioritise women's welfareThe All Progressives Congress candidate in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has promised the women a very good place in his government if he wins.

He said this when he met with the Federation of Muslim Women Association.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that FOMWAN is the umbrella body of Muslim women associations in Osun state. And seated here are representatives of the Muslim women across the state.

Welcoming the APC governorship candidate, leadership of FOMWAN laid bare their various requests for Gboyega Oyetola. The APC flag bearer also promised that the women folk will occupy a place of pride in his government if elected.

After deliberations, the muslim women endorsed the candidature of Gboyega Oyetola with prayers.

One of the clarion demand of FOMWAN is that if elected, Gboyega Oyetola should rule with the fear of Allah with accountability as his watchword.

