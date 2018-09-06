Home #OsunVotes Osun 2018: INEC meets with media executive, journalists
Image result for Osun 2018: INEC meets with media executive, journalistsThe Independent National Electoral Commission said it is ready to conduct a credible Osun State governorship election. The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this on Wednesday when he met with journalists from both print and electronic media in Osun State.

The resident electoral Commissioner solicited the cooperation of the journalists with a promise to provide necessary information regarding the forthcoming poll to them.

The commission was however assured of fair reportage of every activity about the election.

The commission promised to work round the clock to ensure the election is an improvement on that of Ekiti state.

