Osun 2018: We are ready to welcome back our old members – APC

Less than a week to the governorship election in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress is hands-wide-open to any former member interested in coming back.

The party said it is hopeful that persons who defected from the party due to its primary and other reasons will find their ways back.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that the All Progressives Congress in Osun state is not shying away from the fact that winning Iwo town may be a tough call. Though with notable sons of the ancient town on the side of APC, its leadership is not resting on its laurels to garner hefty votes in the entire federal constituency. Hence this rally.

Political gladiators speak on the chances of APC and its gubernatorial candidate Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the September the 22nd poll.

The new chief of staff Razaq Salinsile hails from Iwo. The gesture of giving the constituency the chief of staff according Salinsile will enhance boost the party’s chances at the poll.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola however disclosed that the doors of APC is still open for those who left the party to come back. The party’s gubernatorial candidate, Gboyega Oyetola advised party members to be law abiding as victory is assured come September 22.

