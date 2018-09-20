Home News Osun Election: FRSC deploy 1,500 personnel, 60 vehicles, announces highway restrictions
Osun Election: FRSC deploy 1,500 personnel, 60 vehicles, announces highway restrictions
Osun Election: FRSC deploy 1,500 personnel, 60 vehicles, announces highway restrictions

Osun Election: FRSC deploy 1,500 personnel, 60 vehicles, announces highway restrictions

As part of additional efforts put in place to ensure compliance with restriction of vehicular movement during the Saturday 22 September, 2018 gubernatorial elections in Osun state, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 15,000 personnel with 60 vehicles to man strategic routes during the exercise.

To achieve a hitch free vehicular movement, the Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on road users especially those plying the identified routes to note that while Ibadan – Akure express way will be opened for free vehicular movement, vehicles will not be allowed to drive off the highway into Osun state as all connecting roads will be blocked.

In the same vein, all roads leading to the state through Iwo, Ila, Orangun, Erin-Ile and others will be temporarily closed from 7am to 4pm on the election day.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal also directed the deployed personnel to mount surveillance, ensure strict compliance to established guidelines, provide intelligence, collaborate with sister agencies and display high level of professionalism in ensuring compliance to the restriction order.

Oyeyemi therefore advised road users to comply with this partial restriction order, exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agents to ensure a peaceful conduct of the elections.

Kazeem further assured that FRSC is committed to ensuring a safe motoring environment for all road users throughout the exercise. He therefore advised the Public to call the FRSC emergency numbers: 122 (Toll Free), 0700-2255-3772 or 0700-CALL-FRSC in case of any emergency, crash or obstruction.

The public is also advised to utilise the FRSC facebook page:www.facebook.com/FRSCNigeria, Twitter:www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria, Instagram:www.instagram.com/FRSCNigeria, Text Messages Only: 08077690362 to report any emergency for prompt intervention

 

