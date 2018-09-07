Home News Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme
Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme
News
Nigeria
0

Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme

0
0
now viewing

Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme

now playing

INEC registers 14.5m new voters in four months

now playing

IG dismisses three cops for raiding Edwin Clark’s residence

now playing

At last, Amosun picks ex-aide, Abdulkabir Akinlade as successor

now playing

Boko Haram hijacks commercial bus, abducts passengers in Borno

now playing

Edwin Clark accepts Police apology over raid of Abuja residence

Image result for Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES SchemeOsun State Government has employed another 20,000 cadets into its Youths Empowerment programme, O-YES,  bringing to 62,000, the total number of youths already engaged into the scheme in the last 8 years. TVC News Correspondent in Osun State, Rafiu Hammed reports that the newly recruited cadets of the Osun youths empowerment scheme are engaging in the mandatory three weeks training as parts of efforts to keep them physically and mentally fit.

The programme which started in 2010 under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola has no doubt reduced unemployment rate drastically in the state.

Some States in the country and even the world Bank have understudied Osun on scheme and adopted the programme.

The Commandant of the O-YES scheme EniIbukun Oyewole said the scheme has taken many youths off the streets.

After this training exercise which would last for three weeks, the cadets would be inaugurated and deployed into different areas of activities which include, green Gang, sanitation Czars, paramedics, and traffic Marshalls.

Related Posts

INEC registers 14.5m new voters in four months

TVCN 0

IG dismisses three cops for raiding Edwin Clark’s residence

TVCN 0

At last, Amosun picks ex-aide, Abdulkabir Akinlade as successor

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies