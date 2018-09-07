Osun employs another 20,000 youths into O-YES Scheme

Osun State Government has employed another 20,000 cadets into its Youths Empowerment programme, O-YES, bringing to 62,000, the total number of youths already engaged into the scheme in the last 8 years. TVC News Correspondent in Osun State, Rafiu Hammed reports that the newly recruited cadets of the Osun youths empowerment scheme are engaging in the mandatory three weeks training as parts of efforts to keep them physically and mentally fit.

The programme which started in 2010 under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola has no doubt reduced unemployment rate drastically in the state.

Some States in the country and even the world Bank have understudied Osun on scheme and adopted the programme.

The Commandant of the O-YES scheme EniIbukun Oyewole said the scheme has taken many youths off the streets.

After this training exercise which would last for three weeks, the cadets would be inaugurated and deployed into different areas of activities which include, green Gang, sanitation Czars, paramedics, and traffic Marshalls.

