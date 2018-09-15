Home #OsunVotes Osun ex-speaker dumps PDP, joins Oyetola to stop Adeleke
Osun ex-speaker dumps PDP, joins Oyetola to stop Adeleke
#OsunVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Osun ex-speaker dumps PDP, joins Oyetola to stop Adeleke

0
0
now viewing

Osun ex-speaker dumps PDP, joins Oyetola to stop Adeleke

now playing

Osun 2018: APC members walk in support of Oyetola

now playing

We are still in control, not scared - Osun APC

now playing

Osun 2018: APC candidate debunks mass sack rumour

now playing

Oyetola promises inclusive governance in Osun

now playing

Osun 2018: APC vows not to buy votes

Image result for Osun ex-speaker, Adejare Bello joins APC to stop AdelekeThe city of Ede was agog as two time speaker of the Osun state House of Assembly and PDP strongman, Right Honourable Adejare Bello defected to the All Progressives Congress

Bello was welcomed to the party by governor Rauf Aregbesola as he promised to deliver Ede north and South for Gboyega Oyetola.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that it was a carnival as the campaign train of the all Progressives Congress berthed in Ede. Residents of the ancient town trooped out seeing former speaker of the Osun state house of assembly, Adejare Bello defect to the APC. From streets to street, down to the campaign venue, the campaign train got cheers.

The APC leadership believes Adejare’s defection means victory not only for APC in Ede but the entire state.

Related Posts

Osun 2018: APC members walk in support of Oyetola

TVCN 0

We are still in control, not scared – Osun APC

TVCN 0

Osun 2018: APC candidate debunks mass sack rumour

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies