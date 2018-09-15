Osun ex-speaker dumps PDP, joins Oyetola to stop Adeleke

The city of Ede was agog as two time speaker of the Osun state House of Assembly and PDP strongman, Right Honourable Adejare Bello defected to the All Progressives Congress

Bello was welcomed to the party by governor Rauf Aregbesola as he promised to deliver Ede north and South for Gboyega Oyetola.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that it was a carnival as the campaign train of the all Progressives Congress berthed in Ede. Residents of the ancient town trooped out seeing former speaker of the Osun state house of assembly, Adejare Bello defect to the APC. From streets to street, down to the campaign venue, the campaign train got cheers.

The APC leadership believes Adejare’s defection means victory not only for APC in Ede but the entire state.

