Osun rerun: Oshiomhole, APC govs, others storm Omisore’s residence

High-ranking All Progressives Congress (APC) members have met with the Osun governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Iyiola Omisore ahead of the September 27 governorship rerun in Osun state.

Among those present in the meeting were APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed,

The meeting was held late on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday at the home of Omisore in Osun state.

The Director of Publicity, Research, and Strategy of the APC in Osun State, Kunle Oyatomi, confirmed the meeting.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said the SDP candidate has agreed to work with the APC in Thursday’s rerun.

The meeting comes a day after Senate President Bukola Saraki met with Omisore.

Share this: Tweet



