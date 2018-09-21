OsunDebate: Aregbesola will hand over to me, RP candidate boasts

The candidate of the Restoration Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state, Mrs Ayodele Mercy Tosin, has boasted that the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola will hand over power to her at the end of his administration.Ayodele’s view is contrary to that of the candidate of the Labour Party, Barrister Babatunde Olatunji who has already conceded defeat to the APC governorship candidate even when the election is yet to be held.

The RP candidate who was the only female candidate among those who took part in the debate, said the people of Osun are strongly in support of all her party’s manifestos and will vote overwhelmingly for her and the party come September 22.

“Unlike my brother here ( referring to the LP candidate) who has already conceded defeat, I am confident that come November 27, governor Rauf Aregbesola will hand over power to me as the new and first female governor of Osun state.

“Even the governor himself knows that I am going to be the next governor and I am confident that our people will vote overwhelmingly for our party.”

The 40 year old governorship hopeful said the entire people of Osun state are tired of having a man leading them as governor, saying it is no time a young and vibrant female governor emerge. She believes the programmes of her party are people centered and will help improving the life of entire residents of the state.

