OsunDebate: OYES scheme, a creative way of engaging youths – Oyetola

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has described the OYES scheme of the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration as a creative way of engaging the youths in the state.

The APC candidate made this state while refuting the claim by some opposition candidates that OYES scheme of the current administration is a bastardization of the youths.

Oyetola came under attacks by some of his co-debaters, especially those of the KOWA and the Alliance for Democracy, who described the programme as an abuse of the privilege. They described the OYES scheme as a bastardization of the integrity and manpower of the youths.

But responding to this allegation, Oyetola said the government’s initiatives in the areas of OYES scheme and others, have brought about drastic reduction in the number of unemployed youths in the state. He boasted that according to the National Bureau of Statistic, Osun state remains the state with the lowest number of unemployed persons and promised to improve on the gains recorded by the programme.

Oyetola however advised those criticizing the programme to commend the government rather than making mere political statements.

