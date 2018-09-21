OsunDebate: Oyetola will win Osun gov election, says LP candidate

The candidate of the Labour Party in the September 22 governorship election in Osun state, Barrister Babatunde Olatunji, has conceded defeat to the candidate of All Progressives Congress even when the election has not held.

Olatunji who was among the five candidates that took part in the governorship debate organised by TVC News in partnership with Enough Is Enough, a non-governmental organisation, openly admitted the candidate of the ruling party, APC, Gboyega Oyetola would win the forthcoming election.

He made the remark while responding to question on the salaries of medical staff especially the doctors in the state.

” The truth must been told, medical doctors are like gods in our state, and they are taking advantage of this in making some demands that can put the government in tight corner. I know that when my this father ( referring to Oyetola) gets there, he will take them on that”

Al though Olatunde quickly re-ecohed his belief that he is going to win the election, his earlier endorsement of the APC candidate elicited reactions among audience.

Five candidate took part in the debate which was televised live on TVC News and all its online platforms – www.tvcnews.tv, facebook.com/tvcnewsng and tvcnews.tv/osundebate. Those who participated are: Gboyega Oyetoal (APC), Barrister Tunde Olatunji ( LP), Olugbenga Akintola (AD), Ayodele Mercy Tosin (RP), Professor Oluseyi Fabiyi (KOWA). The candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, Action Democratic Party, Alliance for Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party were also invited but turned down the invite citing different excuses.

The governorship election holds on Saturnday, September, and it is believed to be a keenly contested battle between three candidates- APC, PDP and SDP.

