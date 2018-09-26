Home #OsunVotes #OsunRerun: SDP candidate, Omisore declares support for APC
Image result for #OsunRerun: SDP candidate, Omisore declares support for APCThe candidate of the Social Democratic Party Iyiola Omisore, has entered into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress for Thursday’s rerun governorship election in Osun state.

The third placed candidate in last Saturday’s inconclusive vote has been under pressure from the PDP and APC because Ife, his stronghold, is among the four local government areas where the rerun will take place.

He had initially failed to endorse any of the leading parties, but later told a news conference that his party has decided to endorse APC.

In the same vein, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, Gbenga Akintola has also asked his supporters to vote for APC’s Gboyega Oyetola.

The runoff election will hold on Thursday in seven polling units spread across the state.

