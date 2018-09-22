OsunVotes: APC Candidate, Others give INEC pass mark

With the peaceful conduct of the Osun state governorship election in Iragbiji and environs, the allegation of ballot snatching was the case between the Action Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in Boluwaduro local government area.

Rasheed Rasheed reports that across Boluwaduro and Boripe local govt areas, voting commenced early.

Candidate of the all progressives congress Gboyega Oyetola cast his vote at his Iragbiji ward 1 unit 2 with optimism that victory is sure.

In Ire, the PDP and APC were on the same page with the conduct of the poll

The case in Igbajo, Boluwaduro local government was however different with accusation of plans to snatch ballot boxes rented the air.

With sorting and counting done, the people of Osun state patiently wait for the announcement of results.

Share this: Tweet



