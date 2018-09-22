OsunVotes: APC candidate, Oyetola votes, commends INEC

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola has cast his ballot at his Iragbiji polling unit.Oyetola who arrived his polling unit at about 10am, was accredited and voted at about 10:15am.

Addressing journalists shortly after exercising his franchise, Oyetola said the process has been going on peacefully, and the card reader has been working perfectly very well. He commended INEC, security agents and other stakeholders.

” The process has been going on peacefully and smoothly as expected. INEC must be commended as well as all other stakeholders.

“The report I have been receiving is almost the pattern, the process has been going on smoothly. Although you can’t rule out some issues, but the process has been going on smoothly to a very large extent.”

When asked about his reaction to the allegation of vote buying, he denied knowledge of any vote buying. ” I am not aware of any vote buying. No one is buying votes here, but I don’t know what is happening in other places”.

