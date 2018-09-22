Home #OsunVotes #OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs
#OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs
#OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs

#OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs

#OsunVotes: I expect victory for my party, says Laoye-Tomori

Nigeria oil unions threaten nationwide strike over Chevron dispute

President Buhari departs for New York to attend U.N. general assembly

#OsunVotes: EU Ambassador commends INEC

61 deaths reported as Cholera resurfaces In Yobe

Sorting and counting of votes are currently ongoing in almost every polling unit across the 30 local governments area of Osun State.The governorship election has so far been adjudged peaceful and credible by all the contestants, local and foreign observers and residents of the state.

Forty-eight parties fielded candidates in the keenly contested election aimed at electing who will succeed the outgoing governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Our Correspondents across the 30 local government areas of the state report that the exercise has been very peaceful with little or no issues.

