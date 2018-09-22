OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs

Sorting and counting of votes are currently ongoing in almost every polling unit across the 30 local governments area of Osun State.The governorship election has so far been adjudged peaceful and credible by all the contestants, local and foreign observers and residents of the state.

Forty-eight parties fielded candidates in the keenly contested election aimed at electing who will succeed the outgoing governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Our Correspondents across the 30 local government areas of the state report that the exercise has been very peaceful with little or no issues.

Share this: Tweet



