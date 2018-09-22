OsunVotes: EU Ambassador commends INEC

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Kethil Karsen has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the peaceful conduct of the ongoing governorship election in Osun state.Addressing journalists shortly after observing the process in Osogbo, Karsen said the improvement noticed in today’s election clearly shows INEC has learnt from past mistakes. He urged all stakeholders to sustain the temple.

The EU Ambassador who also lauded the electoral umpire in the area of card reader machines, said the commission is really improving at every election conducted.

“So far, what we have seen is very impressive and the improvement clearly shows that INEC has learnt from the previous mistakes and worked on them.

“We are very impressed by the conduct of the process and commend every stakeholder involved in the process”.

