Home #OsunVotes #OsunVotes: INEC defends staff, blames section of the media over alleged irregularities:
#OsunVotes: INEC defends staff, blames section of the media over alleged irregularities:
#OsunVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

#OsunVotes: INEC defends staff, blames section of the media over alleged irregularities:

0
0
now viewing

#OsunVotes: INEC defends staff, blames section of the media over alleged irregularities:

now playing

OsunVotes: APC Candidate, Others give INEC pass mark

now playing

#OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs

now playing

#OsunVotes: EU Ambassador commends INEC

now playing

#OsunVotes: APC candidate, Oyetola votes, commends INEC

now playing

#OsunVotes: PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke casts his ballot

Image result for #OsunVotes: INEC staff embarrased for tearing election resultThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is defending its staff against accusations of engaging in irregularities in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner told a news conference that an INEC worker’s removal of a form from the wall in Ayedaade local government was to replace it with another with the correct figure of total number of votes cast.

He is unhappy with what he calls some media’s harassment, humiliation, and ridiculing of the staff.

Related Posts

OsunVotes: APC Candidate, Others give INEC pass mark

TVCN 0

#OsunVotes: Counting of votes underway across 30 LGAs

TVCN 2

#OsunVotes: EU Ambassador commends INEC

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies