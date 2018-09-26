OsunVotes: INEC defends staff, blames section of the media over alleged irregularities:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is defending its staff against accusations of engaging in irregularities in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner told a news conference that an INEC worker’s removal of a form from the wall in Ayedaade local government was to replace it with another with the correct figure of total number of votes cast.

He is unhappy with what he calls some media’s harassment, humiliation, and ridiculing of the staff.

