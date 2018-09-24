Home #OsunVotes #OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday
#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday
#OsunVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
1

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

0
1
now viewing

#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday

now playing

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

now playing

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

now playing

Six north eastern states shut out of power supply

now playing

I want Deontay Wilder next - Anthony Joshua

now playing

Enyimba marches into semi final of CAF Confederations cup

Fewer than 4,000 voters will determine the next governor of Osun State on Thursday.

That’s the new day the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed for a runoff vote after declaring Saturday’s election inconclusive.

No candidate was declared winner because there were more cancelled votes than the margine between the top two candidates.

Only registered voters at the polling units where votes were cancelled will vote in the run-off.

Related Posts

President Buhari, wife arrive New York for U.N. general assembly

TVCN 0

TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

TVCN 0

Six north eastern states shut out of power supply

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies