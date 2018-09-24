#OsunVotes: Less than 4,000 voters to determine winner on thursday
01
Fewer than 4,000 voters will determine the next governor of Osun State on Thursday.
That’s the new day the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed for a runoff vote after declaring Saturday’s election inconclusive.
No candidate was declared winner because there were more cancelled votes than the margine between the top two candidates.
Only registered voters at the polling units where votes were cancelled will vote in the run-off.