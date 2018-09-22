Home #OsunVotes #OsunVotes: Massive turnout in Ede, as PDP candidate commends exercise
#OsunVotes: Massive turnout in Ede, as PDP candidate commends exercise
Image result for #OsunVotes: Massive turnout in Ede, as PDP candidate commends exerciseThere was massive turn out of voters in Ede South and North Local Government Areas for the Osun State Governorship Election.

TVC News Ayodeji Moradeyo who monitored election in the two council areas, reports that as early as 7.30 in the morning, many voters thronged different polling units to cast their ballots, in the 2018 Governorship Election in Osun State.

Joining them was candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke, who arrived his polling unit at exactly 8.am.

Accompanied by his family members, the PDP flagbearer voted a few minutes later at Abegunde Unit 9, Ward 2, in Ede North Local Government Area of the State.

Adeleke commended the process and expressed confidence that he would come out victorious. The situation was not different in other polling units visited, as the turnout was massive.

The people expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise. Sorting and counting of votes followed and ended peacefully, after which residents eagerly awaited the outcome.

 

