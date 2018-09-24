OsunVotes: PDP leads APC with 353 votes, INEC declares election inconclusive

The people of Osun state, would have to wait until September the 27th, to know who their next governor is going to be.

This is because the Independent electoral commission will hold a runoff election in Osun governorship poll on that day, after it was declared inconclusive by the returning officer, on Sunday.

The runoff will take place in affected local government areas, where results were cancelled.

The local governments are: Orolu LGA with 942 votes cancelled, Ife south LGA with 547 votes cancelled, Ife North LGA with 337 votes cancelled, and Osogbo LGA with 884 votes cancelled.

All 48 political parties will take part in the runoff exercise.

The returning officer, Joseph Fuwape said it was not possible to declare anyone the clear winner, on the first ballot, because the difference in the votes between the top two contenders, is lesser than the total number of registered voters in polling units where ballots were cancelled.

