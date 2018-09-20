Ousted Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif freed from jail on court orders

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif has been freed from jail.

A Pakistani high court ordered the release of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending prison sentences a lower court handed down in July over the purchase of upscale apartments in London.

The Court suspended the 10-year jail term of the three-time premier, and also freed Sharif’s daughter and political heir Maryam, who was jailed for seven years.

The convictions are still under appeal with the same Islamabad High Court, but the judge said they should be freed immediately while the case continues.

The ruling comes almost two months after Sharif’s party lost a general election to the party of new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

