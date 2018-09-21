Oyo Assembly calls for end to recurring rival gang clashes

Oyo state house of Assembly has directed its committee on state security to as a matter of urgency put an end to the recurring rival gang clashes which has characterised the Oyo town and resulted in loss of human lives.

Speaker of the House Rt. Honorable Olagunju Ojo gave this directive during a plenary sitting in Ibadan and in reaction to a matter of public .importance raised by Honorable Muideen Olalekan Olagunju, a lawmaker representing Oyo East/Oyo West state constituency.

The speaker wants an end to the rivalry.

