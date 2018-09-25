PANDEF calls for investigation into military invasion of Rivers communities

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to investigate and uncover those behind the deployment of naval gunboats to the host communities in OML 25 in Kula Kingdom, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Some communities were allegedly raided by men of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta and their residents evicted, for protesting about the Belema oil field.

The forum noted that despite efforts by the federal government to resolve issues that led to the shutdown of the facility, Shell was allegedly busy engaging in divisive tendencies.

The group urged Shell Petroleum Development Company to put on hold any planned sale of the oil site in the overall interest of peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

