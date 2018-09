Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Delta and Akwa-Ibom states counterparts, Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel, have been cleared to contest the 2019 Governorship elections, in their various states.

Seeking re-election on the platform of the PDP, the three Governors were at the party’s South-South Geo-Political Zonal Office in Port Harcourt, where they appeared before the Muraina Ajibola Screening Committee.

